Payments firm Circle to make “marginal” job cuts across markets, Singapore included

SINGAPORE - Global payments firm and stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial is undergoing a restructuring that will see the company make a “marginal” cut in jobs across markets, including Singapore.

The group, whose Singapore entity received a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) over a month ago to offer digital payment token services, is expected to make the cuts across markets and functions, a source told The Straits Times.

The move is part of the group’s wider restructuring announced late on Wednesday that will have it focus more on Asia, where it employs about 125 staff, and new growth areas in Web3.

The firm’s Singapore entity, Circle Internet Singapore (Circle Singapore), employs over 30 staff.

In a reply to ST, the company said the restructuring was to maintain its strong balance sheet and it is redoubling its focus on “core business activities”.

“As a result, we have reduced or ended investments in non-core activities and reduced operational expenses, which includes a marginal reduction in headcount. At the same time, we have identified new areas for investment and are continuing to hire in key areas of focus on a global basis,” the group said, without specifying numbers.

Group chief executive and co-founder Jeremy Allaire has said he is bullish about Asia, which is the Boston-based group’s largest market outside the United States.

Besides digital assets security, the group is to remain focused on the stablecoins - USDC and Euro Coin - that it issues. USDC is fully backed by the US dollar, while Euro Coin is fully euro-backed.

Circle Singapore said in early June that it obtained a major payment institution licence that will also allow it to provide cross-border and domestic money transfer services in Singapore via its products such as the Circle account, which allows institutional customers access to USDC.

Back then, Mr Allaire had said that Singapore is integral to Circle’s global expansion.

The MAS licence follows the company’s in-principle approval received last November. In May, the Singapore office also officially opened.

American firms in the digital asset space has been eyeing Asia as a key growth market as US regulators crack down on the sector and launched lawsuits on prominent names including cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase.