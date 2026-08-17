Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Would you reveal your salary to your colleagues? What to do if you are underpaid?

Would you reveal your salary to your colleagues? What to do if you are underpaid?

In this episode, ST’s own manpower correspondent Sharon Salim talks about navigating conversations around salary transparency and how being too transparent can affect workplace dynamics.

Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss transparency being crucial to benchmarking against peers in the same industry, and whether firms discourage employees from salary transparency to maintain an advantage in salary negotiations.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00: Intro

3:55 Utilising salary guides & public sector disparity

7:58 The impact on workplace dynamics

11:52 Downsides of transparency

15:34 Job interviews to check “market rate”

19:59 Is sharing your salary against rules

23:29 Negotiating a pay raise

27:42 Track your monthly career milestones

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Eden Soh, Fa’izah Sani and Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

Follow the Headstart On Record Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Watch Headstart On Record Podcast on YouTube: https://str.sg/3psqrx

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.