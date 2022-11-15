Pay rise in S’pore to surpass pre-Covid-19 levels; inflation to eat into wages

SINGAPORE - Salary increments here are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, but inflation will eat into the real wages of employees, a survey published on Tuesday reveals.

In 2023, the average pay rise in Singapore is expected to reach 3.75 per cent, more than the 3.65 per cent seen in 2022 and the 3.6 per cent salary rise of 2019.

These were among the findings of Mercer’s total remuneration survey for Singapore.

The annual survey by the consultancy firm polled over 1000 companies from 18 industries. Among the participating sectors, the logistics industry was found to offer the highest pay rises, followed by banking and finance, and high technology.

On the other hand, the real estate sector was surveyed to offer the lowest salary increments.

Mercer’s annual survey identifies key remuneration trends and predictions for hiring and pay for the year ahead.

“Logistics has taken the lead in salary increments primarily due to the return of international trade flows and supply chains post-pandemic, and the accelerated growth of e-commerce activities which boosted the demand for shipping and delivery,” said Ms Mansi Sabharwal, reward products leader for Mercer Singapore.

She added: “We’re also expecting overall pay increase budgets to reach as high as 5 per cent of total payroll cost in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 4.7 per cent.

This suggests companies are willing to spend more, offering not only higher annual merit increments, but also mid-year promotions as well as market adjustments.”

However, the real wage of employees is projected to fall by 2.95 per cent in 2022 due to heightened inflation in Singapore.

Despite the negative real salary increase, the survey found that only 22 per cent of organizations in Singapore are increasing salary budgets to combat rising inflation, while nearly half -45 per cent - have no plans to make further adjustments.

With inflation expected to fall in 2023, more than half - 54 per cent -of the polled companies here are adopting a wait-and-see approach to factoring inflation into their 2023 salary increase budgets.

Employers remain cautious about bumping up wages to match inflation, and many are turning to less permanent solutions such as benchmarking competition to stay competitive in the market, said Ms Sabharwal.