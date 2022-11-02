Paxos, Circle get MAS nod for crypto services in S’pore

Paxos plans to add at least 130 hires in Singapore over the next three years, while Circle said it continues hiring here to service its growing regional business. PHOTO: REUTERS
Claire Huang
Business Correspondent
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos said its unit received a central bank licence to offer digital-token payment services in Singapore, and told Bloomberg it plans to add at least 130 hires here over the next three years.

Meanwhile, peer-to-peer payment firm Circle Internet Financial said it has obtained an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a major payments institution.. This allows it to offer digital payment token products, cross-border and domestic transfers services.

Both announcements came on the first day of the Singapore Fintech Festival, which ends Nov 4.

Circle, the issuer of stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), previously identified Singapore as its principal hub in Asia and said it continues hiring here to service its growing regional business.

Paxos also operates its own stablecoin, USDP, as well as the BUSD with Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Its co-founder Rich Teo told Bloomberg that Singapore will be its hub for growth outside the United States. He said up to 180 people could be brought on over the 36-month period. Paxos’ current headcount in Singapore is 20 and 350 globally.

Mr Dante Disparte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and global head of public policy, said: “This milestone enables us to work with all relevant stakeholders and demonstrate the potential of digital currencies, open payment systems and innovation-forward fintech regulations to drive economic growth and strengthen Singapore’s position as a global hub for digital assets.”

More On This Topic
S'pore to trial use of digital Singdollar for government payouts and vouchers
The HK, S’pore conundrum for crypto businesses

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top