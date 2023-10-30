Paternity leave gains momentum in Japan amid government push

TOKYO - A year after revisions to Japan’s paternity leave system, the number of new fathers taking childcare leave has jumped, with one survey showing a doubling in the number of days taken off compared to last year.

Despite having one of the world’s most generous paternity leave system already before the revisions, the number of fathers actually making use of it has remained relatively low until now.

But the number of days that the average father took for paternity leave has risen to 23.4 according to a 2023 survey conducted by home builder Sekisui House, up from just 2.4 in 2019. The percentage of those who have taken paternity leave has also risen to 24.4 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent four years ago. The survey polled 9,400 people with children of elementary school age or younger.

A government push to encourage fathers to take childcare leave has been at least partially responsible for the jump. With revisions to the childcare law last year, fathers can be more flexible about taking leaves in batches in the eight weeks after their child’s birth, making the leave they were already entitled to more accessible.

From April, companies with at least 1,000 employees have also been required to disclose what percentage of their employees take paternity leaves. That’s added to societal pressure on companies to let fathers take time off to care for children.

Japan’s paternity leave system, which allows up to 52 weeks of paid time off, is the second most generous among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as of last year. In comparison, the United States doesn’t have any national statutory paid paternity leave, while the average among nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is 10.4 days.

Still, few men had been actually using the system due to a mixture of societal and corporate pressure.

“Employees have started to feel the change in society and corporate attitudes and have begun to feel that it’s ok to take paternity leave,” said Akiko Matsumoto, an assistant manager at Hitachi’s diversity and inclusion division.

Last year, Hitachi began offering seminars to expecting employees that outline available childcare and other related systems, and introduced tools that can calculate workers’ likely net incomes during parental leaves.

Moves to improve paternity leave take-up rates have made some progress among other Japanese firms. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. recently said it will double the amount of company-backed leave available to male employees to 20 days, until their child turns two.

“There was also a sense within the management that reaching a take-up rate of 100 per cent when it’s only a one day leave is pointless,” said Chisa Kobuchi, a diversity and inclusion manager at the company.

Some firms are taking a further step in their approach. From August, Sekisui House launched a new system that allows parents to take leaves when their children are unable to go to school, or have a serious illness. Workers can either shorten their working hours or days, or take full leaves of up to two years.

Partly through government efforts to support women, the labour participation rate rose to 74.3 per cent last year among working-age women. That’s 16 percentage points higher than when the childcare leave law was enacted in 1992, boosting the country’s labor market.