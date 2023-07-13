Over 900 job vacancies for fresh grads in pilot NTUC initiative

SINGAPORE – Over 900 job openings will be made available in 2023 for youth who have just completed their national service or recently graduated from institutes of higher learning.

The vacancies are from 114 companies in sectors such as wholesale trade, tourism and hospitality, professional services, logistics, healthcare, food services, retail, aviation and aerospace, construction, financial services and education.

Eligible job seekers can start applying for these vacancies through the career starter lab portal from Sept 1.

This is part of a pilot career starter lab programme announced in May. Developed by NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation, it aims to provide youth with workplace mentorship and structured training.

It is one of NTUC’s initiatives to help youth transition from school to working life. This follows the insights gathered from the NTUC Youth Taskforce’s (YTF) engagements with youth and stakeholders that started in July 2022.

YTF spoke to more than 10,000 young people aged between 17 and 25 about the challenges they face and their concerns and aspirations in their career progression, financial adequacy and mental well-being.

The respondents came from various institutes of higher learning, such as the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and autonomous universities. The engagements were done through mediums such as surveys, roadshows, dialogues and focus group discussions.

A lot in the world has changed, some of the changes being macro changes like the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the digital world, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo.

“This has led to our younger generation having vastly different aspirations,” he added.

As part of the career starter lab programme, young people will have up to three months to try out more than 160 job roles. During this time, they will be paid a training allowance of between $1,800 and $4,200. The three-month period allows them, as well as the firms, to assess a person’s suitability for a job before committing to a full-time position.

The allowance includes career trial support of at least $7.50 per hour for up to 480 hours, which work out to approximately three months, based on a 40-hour work week.

The young workers will also receive a retention incentive of $500 for those who are hired by a company after the trial and work there at least three months.

NTUC’s pilot career starter lab programme was developed to provide the youth with more opportunities to seek clarity in their career navigation.

One of the host companies is video production house Vicinity Studio, which is providing junior roles to help young people enter the media industry. They include positions such as junior video editor, junior writer, and junior producer.