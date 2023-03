SINGAPORE - Singaporeans have invested over $4 billion of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings into treasury bills (T-bills) and fixed deposits (FDs) in the first two months of 2023, as they look to stretch their retirement savings amid the current inflationary environment.

The figures provided to The Straits Times by the CPF Board showed there were more than 16,000 successful applications for T-bills in the five auctions in January and February.