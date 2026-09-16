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Over 200 AI courses, new centre launched by new workforce agency to boost career support in S’pore

From Sept 16, eligible Singapore citizens aged 18 and above who attend any of the curated AI courses will receive a six-month complimentary subscription to selected premium AI tools.

SINGAPORE – More than 200 artificial intelligence courses have been rolled out on Sept 16 under new initiatives to help develop a future-ready workforce and support workers in growing resilient careers.

They cater to different learning needs, from applying AI and enhancing workplace productivity, to developing advanced capabilities for AI-enabled roles and business transformation, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) said.

From Sept 16, eligible Singapore citizens aged 18 and above who attend any of the curated AI courses will receive a six-month complimentary subscription to selected premium AI tools.

These include leading AI tools such as ChatGPT Plus, Google AI Pro, Manus AI, Microsoft 365 Personal and Singtel AI Pass, which features access to seven AI tools.

These measures were announced by SWDA at the SkillsFuture Festival 2026. SWDA was formed by merging SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore, to bring together skills and workforce development, as well as employment support functions under one agency.

This is the first SkillsFuture Festival under the new entity .

SWDA also launched a new centre called Connect by SWDA, which is located at the Lifelong Learning Institute at Paya Lebar. The centre will provide more integrated support for individuals and employers across their careers, skills and workforce development journeys, SWDA said in a press statement.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was the guest of honour at the event, said: “The centre is more than a place for people to sign up for courses. It’s where we bring together learning, career guidance and employment support.

“It’s where job seekers can take stock of where they are, understand where the opportunities lie and get tailored advice on the skills and steps they need to get ahead.”

He added that the centre will also support employers.

Businesses can receive tailored advice on how to transform their workforce, redesign jobs and equip their workers with new skills, PM Wong said.

SWDA also launched a one-stop portal for employers called OurWorkforce. This replaces the current SkillsFuture for Business website and will provide a collective suite of training and workforce development initiatives for employers.

Through the portal, employers can discover relevant training courses and workforce development solutions, and receive customised recommendations based on their business needs, SWDA said.

Employers can also access digital tools to identify opportunities for transformation, redesign jobs and adopt AI effectively.

SWDA also announced AI initiatives to support the workforce in transitioning to AI, which involves the curated catalogue of more than 200 AI courses and a complimentary six-month subscription to selected premium AI tools.

The courses are offered by about 30 SWDA-supported training providers.

Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau told reporters on the sidelines of the festival launch: “AI is becoming part of how we work, and I know many Singaporeans are wondering where to start and how to start.

“What we want to do for everyone is to make it easier for them to learn, to practise and to try out their newly acquired skills on real tasks. That’s how they will build confidence in using AI over time.”

SWDA has also partnered the Singapore Institute of Technology to develop the AI Ready Quiz, an online self-assessment tool that helps people assess their current level of AI readiness across three readiness levels. It consists of 12 questions and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

On completing the quiz, users will receive a personalised AI readiness profile by e-mail, which will also recommend learning resources and curated AI courses to support their continued skills development.

Lau said: “Our hope is that all Singaporeans become a lot more confident in using AI and get more comfortable as work changes.”

She said this confidence can take the form of not feeling lost when employers or colleagues mention AI, or building deeper skills to prepare for emerging jobs.

PM Wong also said in his speech: “AI is advancing rapidly and will reshape work across every part of our economy.

“When we talk about AI and jobs, many people tend to focus on whether over time there will be more jobs or fewer jobs. Frankly, no one knows the answer at this stage. Only time will tell. But what we can be sure of is that whatever jobs we have, they will not be the same as today.”

He added that the content of jobs will be different, skills will change and careers will become less linear.

“We cannot stop these changes, nor should we try, because change also brings new opportunities, new businesses and better jobs over time,” he said.

“So our task is to make sure that Singaporeans are not overwhelmed by these changes, but are equipped and ready to seize new opportunities.”

PM Wong said the message to Singaporeans is clear.

“If you are prepared to learn, adapt and make the effort. We will help you build the skills you need and find a pathway forward.”

This probably includes learning new skills and maybe changing jobs, but Singaporeans do not have to “face these challenges alone”, he added.

“That’s what SkillsFuture is fundamentally about. It’s not just more courses and more credits. It’s about confidence – confidence that even as technology advances and our economy changes, you can keep doing better and share in our nation’s progress.”

Other guests at the festival included Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau, Senior Minister of State for Education, Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower Shawn Huang.