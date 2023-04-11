Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

SAN FRANCISCO – Three top Twitter executives who were sacked by chief executive Elon Musk last year when he took over the social media company filed suit on Monday, seeking to be reimbursed for costs of litigation, investigations and congressional inquiries related to their former jobs.

Former CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s former chief legal and financial officers claim in the suit that they are owed a total of more than US$1 million (S$1.3 million), and that Twitter is legally bound to pay them.

Twitter responded to an AFP request for comment with a poop emoji, as has become its practice.

The court filing outlined numerous expenses related to inquiries by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice, but does not include details on the nature of the investigations or whether they are still ongoing.

Mr Agrawal and then chief financial officer Ned Segal provided testimony to the SEC last year and “have continued to engage with federal authorities”, according to court documents.

The SEC is investigating whether Mr Musk complied with securities rules when he amassed Twitter shares.

Former Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde was called on to take part in a US congressional hearing about big tech and free speech following Mr Musk’s release late last year of so-called “Twitter Files” related to the site’s content moderation.

Ms Gadde was also named as a defendant in a lawsuit by a man who claimed he was doxxed at Twitter as a white supremacist, the filing said.

Mr Musk removed Mr Agrawal, Ms Gadde and Mr Segal from their posts in late October after closing his contentious US$44 billion takeover of Twitter.

The three former executives argue that Twitter is bound by agreements to reimburse them, but has done no more than acknowledge that it received their invoices.

After taking over Twitter, Mr Musk quickly slashed the ranks of employees, with the cuts so broad that it raised concerns about the platform’s stability and its ability to fight misinformation and other abuse.

Complaints have also been filed accusing Twitter of not paying rent or other bills as Mr Musk follows through with a vow to “cut costs like crazy”.

Meanwhile, market trackers say advertising revenue has plunged at Twitter due to concerns over misinformation and hateful content flourishing as Mr Musk dials back moderation efforts. AFP