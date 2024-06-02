Orchard Road rejuvenation gets shot in the arm from Delfi Orchard sale

SINGAPORE – Rejuvenation efforts along the Orchard Road area got a shot in the arm with the $439 million sale of Delfi Orchard to City Developments (CDL). Analysts say this could pick up pace as the recovery in Singapore’s tourism sector gains momentum and several major redevelopment projects in the prime retail belt get under way.

With CDL considering tapping the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) scheme, there is growing speculation over whether Delfi may be redeveloped along with Orchard Hotel and Claymore Connect – which CDL indirectly owns under CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Ms Catherine He, Colliers Singapore’s head of research, noted that Orchard Hotel and Claymore Connect are located just behind Delfi. Given that the SDI scheme requires a minimum of two adjacent sites, among other conditions, these properties could be collectively redeveloped to tap the scheme for bonus gross floor area (GFA), she said.

Tapping the SDI will allow CDL to unlock the full potential of Delfi, a prime freehold asset, and ride on other redevelopment projects in the vicinity, she added.

To date, the SDI scheme – which was introduced in 2019 to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings into more productive mixed-use developments – has received nine applications, of which six have been supported, said URA. Under the SDI scheme, developers can increase their GFA if they have proposals that transform and rejuvenate the precinct.

Across from Delfi, hotelier Ong Beng Seng’s Hotel Properties (HPL) got the green light in 2023 to redevelop three buildings under the scheme – voco Orchard Singapore hotel, Forum The Shopping Mall and HPL House – into a mega mixed-use project with a hotel, residential units, and retail and office space. It is also planning a six-storey podium with a rooftop garden, a performance theatre and a basement carpark.

Should CDL redevelop its properties, its project and HPL’s will likely have to be coordinated to ensure there is not too much overlap, and to maximise their spaces and potential, Ms He said.

Prior to Delfi, the last successful collective sale in the Orchard area was Ming Arcade, which sold for $172 million in December 2022, or $3,125 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), while Tanglin Shopping Centre was sold in February 2022 for $868 million or $2,769 psf ppr.

“Together, these redevelopments could transform this relatively sleepy and eclectic stretch of Orchard Road into a more vibrant, energetic destination,” Ms He said.

Professor Sing Tien Foo, provost’s chair professor of real estate at NUS Business School, believes that redevelopment is critical as this stretch “has lost some shine” due to competition from newer developments near Ion Orchard, Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City.

Mr Karamjit Singh, chief executive officer at property consultancy and investment sales specialist Delasa, believes CDL should be able to qualify for the redevelopment of Delfi, Orchard Hotel and Claymore Connect under the scheme.

He said the acquisition of Delfi helps CDL “complete the missing piece of the puzzle” for an SDI scheme redevelopment, and would give them an “enlarged frontage” along Orchard Road.

He noted that while CDL also owns Palais Renaissance, it is not directly adjacent to the three buildings, and hence would likely not qualify for SDI enhancements.