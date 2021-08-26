Skills upgrade

Opportunities for more staff

  Published
    1 hour ago

More career conversion programmes have been rolled out to equip workers in the tourism and lifestyle service sectors with new skills. Eighteen such programmes have been launched since January last year, benefiting over 3,000 workers. Another 1,400 are expected to participate from this month to December next year.

