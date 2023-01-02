Operations jobs remained hard to fill as at September: MOM data

SINGAPORE – The construction sector remained the most pressed for labour as at last September, with almost one position unfilled for every labourer it hired.

Reflecting the shortage of blue-collar workers – who make up a fifth of Singapore’s. 3.5 million resident workforce – seven out of the 10 jobs with the most need for staff were for operational roles such as bus drivers, security guards, cleaners and table-service employees.

Some of these jobs will come under the Progressive Wage Model, which will cover lower-wage workers in the food service sector, administrators and drivers in March.

The trends were seen in the latest job vacancy data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday.

The percentage of unfilled positions wanted for each job is measured against the total number of vacancies in its respective industry, which can be construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage, as well as others.

Three white-collar jobs – marketing sales executive, software developer and software applications manager – were among the 10 professions that had the least success in finding workers.

MOM also reported vacancies in different occupational groups and qualifications.

Among professionals, coaches and trainers were the most in demand, with 13.6 per cent vacancies. Welders and flame cutters were the most sought-after in the craftsmen category, at 29.5 per cent.

Among clerical support workers, the general office clerk probably had the widest choice of employer, with 56.4 per cent vacancies, or one opening for every employed clerk.

For job seekers with a diploma, getting a management executive position was their best bet, while those with a degree or higher qualifications had the best chance at a sales and marketing executive job, which had 8.9 per cent room to hire.

For 2023, recruiters are pointing to technology and banking as hot job sectors. There will also be opportunities in healthcare, sustainability and cyber security.