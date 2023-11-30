OpenAI to add Microsoft as board observer, plans governance changes

SAN FRANCISCO – OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said Mr Sam Altman was officially reinstated as chief executive officer and that it had a new initial board of directors, with Microsoft joining as a non-voting observer.

The announcement on Nov 29 in a blog post penned by Mr Altman comes two weeks after the CEO’s shock firing from the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, followed by an operatic boardroom power struggle.

In the post, Mr Altman said that the company’s priorities going forward would be advancing its research, improving its governance structure and refocusing on its products. In the chaos, some of the company’s customers had questioned how much to rely on the company for their AI needs.

OpenAI also said that Ms Mira Murati – who had been chief technology officer until Mr Altman’s ousting, when she was briefly named interim CEO – was once again the company’s CTO.

Microsoft, the company’s largest investor, had not previously had a position on the board before it took the observer role.

The new directors are Mr Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, who will be the chairman; Professor Larry Summers, a former US Treasury secretary; and Mr Adam D’Angelo, a holdover from the previous board and the CEO of question-and-answer site Quora. One of the directors’ primary tasks will be to build up a new, more permanent board.

In an interview on Nov 29, Mr Altman said the permanent board would be selected “fairly quickly”. He did not say how many people would eventually be part of the group, but did say that it would be “significantly enlarged” from the current number. Asked whether he will rejoin the board, Mr Altman said it was “not a top priority” right now.

“I have never been more excited about the future,” Mr Altman wrote in the blog post, adding that he was “extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work in an unclear and unprecedented situation”.

In a note accompanying Mr Altman’s post, Mr Taylor said the new board members would focus on building a “qualified, diverse board”.

He also said the company would “enhance the governance structure of OpenAI”. The start-up has been criticised for a structure that allowed a non-profit board to oust the company’s CEO without consulting its largest investors.

OpenAI began in 2015 as a non-profit research organisation, but later shifted its structure to include a for-profit start-up that has solicited investments and entered into partnerships with companies such as Microsoft to use its AI tools.

The company is slated to be valued at US$86 billion (S$114.5 billion) in a planned tender offer that will let some employees sell their stakes to outside investors.

In an effort to “further stabilise the OpenAI organisation”, Mr Taylor said that the company would convene an “independent committee of the board to oversee a review of the recent events”. Previously, Bloomberg reported that Mr Altman had agreed to an internal investigation of the conduct that led to his dismissal.

Dr Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-founder, was part of the board that fired Mr Altman. Later, Dr Sutskever said that he regretted his role in the CEO’s ouster. In the post on Nov 29, Mr Altman wrote that Dr Sutskever would not be a board member, but that the company was “discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI”.

Mr Altman’s firing on Nov 17 from the maker of the popular ChatGPT chatbot shocked the tech industry. That day, the board said in a statement that Mr Altman was not “consistently candid” with OpenAI’s directors, “hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities”.

The decision touched off a whirlwind five days at the company: OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman quit in protest over Mr Altman’s ouster. Ms Murati became interim CEO, moved to rehire Mr Altman, and was soon replaced as CEO by the board. Meanwhile, nearly all of OpenAI’s roughly 770 employees signed a letter threatening to quit unless Mr Altman was reinstated.

On Nov 21, OpenAI said it reached a deal, in principle, to reinstate Mr Altman as CEO and replace the board. BLOOMBERG