OpenAI’s dramatic U-turn: The winners and losers

SAN FRANCISCO – After almost five days, he is back: Mr Sam Altman returns to OpenAI as its chief executive officer, the very same position he had held just 110 or so hours prior, in what will come to be known in Silicon Valley as “the time before OpenAI imploded”.

But this saga has only reached the end of the beginning. People are wondering what happens next, and what it will mean for the future – not just for OpenAI, but also artificial intelligence (AI) more broadly.

A new interim board for OpenAI has been formed. It includes Mr Bret Taylor, former Salesforce co-CEO; Professor Larry Summers, a Clinton-era Treasury secretary; and Mr Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, who stays on from the previous board. More will join them – the finalised board will have up to nine directors in total. Bigger conclusions about OpenAI’s direction can be drawn once they are known.

For now, the simplest interpretation is that this is a huge win for Microsoft and its CEO, Mr Satya Nadella. The US$2.8 trillion (S$3.8 trillion) tech giant, which relies heavily on OpenAI as its partner in the AI revolution, has successfully protected its investment without having to hire around 700 OpenAI engineers, as had once seemed plausible or even probable. They are not the only winners. Here is a take on who has come out on top after this week. Given the spectacular pace of events, however, it is subject to change.

Winners

Satya Nadella: Had OpenAI collapsed, serious questions would have been raised about how Microsoft could have so carelessly left itself exposed. Even if it could hire much of OpenAI’s talent, the amount of time and money that would have been spent on getting the new subsidiary up to speed may have been enormous. The whole operation would have become mired in lawsuits as other OpenAI backers sought to claw back whatever value they could from their investments. On top of that, an influx of new talent, stuffed into the corner of a Microsoft office, would not have won Mr Nadella many favours from within his own rank and file, still reeling from recent layoffs. Guess we will never know.

Mr Nadella could have no doubt done without the stress, but he has absolutely come out smelling of roses. “We’re never going to get back into a situation where we get surprised like this ever again,” he told tech journalist Kara Swisher on a podcast on Nov 20. I will bet they won’t.

Sam Altman: With a fresh mandate to press ahead with his vision of where AI should go, the face of the AI revolution is now the unquestionable decision-maker at OpenAI. Can anyone stand in the way of King Sam the Unsackable? Emboldened by new allies, such as Mr Taylor now on the board, Mr Altman will have more protection and likely much less resistance to his commercial instincts. It always seemed unlikely that Mr Altman would ever be satisfied as a mere employee of a big tech company – he is a start-up guy at heart.

The simplicity of profit: This entire affair has been a win for those who think the idea of a non-profit owning a for-profit entity is a folly, serving only to introduce unpredictable motives and irrational thinking (such as firing your world-famous CEO). Regardless of the merits of the board’s choice, the undeniable fact is that the power of OpenAI’s board crumbled once the real heavies – those who have money, and data centres – began throwing their weight around.

Sure, OpenAI could have existed, and continue to exist, in a different form without the multibillion-dollar backing, but it would have meant a wholly less successful and lavish affair. (Axios’ description of Microsoft as being OpenAI’s “sugar daddy” was particularly amusing, and depressingly accurate.)