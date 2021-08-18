Online

  • Published
    36 min ago

FEATURE

Deal with only licensed companies

Renovation can be an exciting process as you watch your home being transformed into a showpiece, but it can also be a nightmare, as this family found out. Here is their story.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2021, with the headline 'Online'. Subscribe
Topics: 