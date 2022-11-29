One-stop platform pools regulatory sandbox efforts to help businesses speed up green innovation

SINGAPORE – A new platform will consolidate sandbox efforts by various regulatory agencies to better support businesses in developing sustainable products and services to combat climate change.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong launched the Green Economy Regulatory Initiative (Geri) on Tuesday.

Geri is a one-stop platform that pulls together existing sandbox efforts by various regulatory agencies and aids the creation of new sandboxes in the green economy in a shorter time, said Mr Gan.

He was speaking at the Pro-Enterprise Panel-Singapore Business Federation Awards ceremony at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Mr Gan added: “Businesses can expect quicker responses and better support from relevant agencies. They will also be able to trial innovative and potentially impactful concepts at a faster pace.”

The initiative is a government effort to provide stronger support – in the form of regulatory sandboxes – to businesses which want to trial innovative green solutions whose implementation might be constrained by regulations today, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday.

Businesses may submit their proposals through the one-stop platform and promising proposals will benefit from an expedited assessment timeline. This will help businesses to trial their ideas quickly and potentially introduce new green solutions in Singapore.

This effort comes amid the increasing need to address the impact of climate change and transition to a low-carbon future, said Mr Gan.

The annual awards ceremony recognises the contributions of businesses and government agencies towards strengthening Singapore’s pro-enterprise environment.

This year, 19 awards across four categories were given out to individuals, businesses, trade associations and chambers, and public sector agencies.

NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, won one of three Pro-Enterprise Partner awards for its strong support of the Pro-Enterprise Panel by hosting clinic sessions for entrepreneurs. The sessions enable the panel to better connect with the local entrepreneur community and provide prompt regulatory support.

The Pro-Enterprise Panel is a set-up comprising business leaders as members and supported by a network of senior public officers. It serves as an advocate for businesses within the Government.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received the gold Pro-Enterprise Initiative award.

The agency simplified regulations to exempt premise owners from the need to engage a qualified person to submit plans to SCDF for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that are outside petrol stations. Premise owners now need only to ensure that the EV charging stations meet existing fire code requirements.

This exemption is expected to lower compliance costs for projects involving the installation of EV charging stations, particularly for owners looking to add such stations to their carparks.