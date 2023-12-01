One room to take on the world: Hotel group eyes global expansion with asset-light business model

As travel and tourism rebound strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic, Filipino-owned hotel chain Hotel101 is setting up its global headquarters in Singapore as it moves forward with plans to expand worldwide.

The property subsidiary of Philippine real estate company DoubleDragon Corporation, Hotel101 Global is the first ever Filipino homegrown hotel chain to expand in other countries outside the Philippines.

“The opportunity that we see globally in the hospitality space is that of standardisation because we believe it brings unbeatable efficiency, especially for the mid-end segment. Take for example the budget airline industry – essentially all budget airlines sell one product across the whole industry and that product is the economy seat,” says Hotel101 Global chief executive Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

“We want our hotel room to be just like that one iconic hamburger in a global fast-food chain,” she notes. “It is the same no matter where you go – yes, the price changes as costs vary from country to country, but the burger doesn’t change.”

Ms Yulo-Luccini, 40, answers some questions about Hotel101 Global’s asset-light business model and its expansion strategy.

Q: What is Hotel101 Global’s business concept about?

A: Hotel101 was born out of a desire from our founders, Mr Tony Tan Caktiong and Mr Edgar “Injap” Sia II, to create a global platform whereby buyers can diversify their real estate portfolio by investing in hotel units.

The number 101 is often used for a simplified version of a topic or subject that is easy to understand, and hence our tagline is “Investing Made Simple”. Our hope is to make investing in hotels simple and hassle-free.

The Hotel101 Global concept is a hybrid condotel model where all the units or “HappyRooms” – as they are called – are identical, thus allowing all unit owners enrolled in the management agreement an equitable share in the revenue.

A condotel is a condominium building that is managed as a hotel. Units within the hotel are individually owned. Hotel101 Global distributes to enrolled unit owners a share in the gross room revenue of the hotel every 16th day of the following month. The remaining revenues go to Hotel101 Global which bears all hotel operating expenses, repairs and maintenance, and future renovations required.