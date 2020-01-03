On The Move: CIMB Bank; NEC Asia Pacific; Standard Chartered Bank

CIMB Bank

CIMB Bank's Singapore branch has appointed Mr Victor Lee, a Singaporean, as its new chief executive. He takes over from Mr Mak Lye Mun, who is retiring after 10 years in the job, the Malaysian bank said yesterday.

Mr Lee is also chief executive of CIMB Group commercial banking. He has more than two decades of experience in retail and commercial banking sectors spanning the Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia markets.

In his new role, Mr Lee will work towards diversifying the business franchise and growing four main pillars of the business, which cover partnerships, technology, sustainability, as well as external and internal customers.

These pillars will cut across the various bank segments such as consumer and wholesale banking, along with investment and private banking, the bank said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

NEC Asia Pacific

NEC Asia Pacific has appointed Mr Teh Chong Mien as managing director for its Singapore operations.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Teh was head of communications, media and technology at Singtel subsidiary NCS, an information and communications technology solutions provider, where he oversaw the Singapore and Asia-Pacific markets.

Before NCS, he held senior roles at telco StarHub and technology company Oracle.

Following the move, NEC Asia Pacific president and chief executive Tetsuro Akagi will relinquish his concurrent role as acting managing director.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank announced yesterday the appointment of Mr Rene W. Keller as chief information officer for corporate, commercial and institutional banking.

Based in Singapore, he reports to group chief information officer Michael Gorriz, and is responsible for the business' technology strategy, architecture and delivery value chain that will drive strategic business outcomes, said the bank.

Mr Keller was most recently group data officer and group head of innovation at Deutsche Bank and, before that, the global chief information officer for private, wealth and commercial clients. He has also previously held technology leadership roles at Swiss Life, Credit Suisse and UBS.