Less focus on degrees could ease tech talent crunch: Survey

SINGAPORE – Most bosses here find it difficult to recruit workers with the right digital skills, but the fault may lie in how they go about the task, noted a new survey.

It found that while hiring managers say they value non-traditional education pathways, many still prefer to see university degrees in resumes.

Only 27 per cent of digital workers in the region say they have a bachelor’s degree, yet 38 per cent of bosses say applicants had better have one – even for an entry-level position.

Ms Florence Yip from the recruitment portal Indeed said some hiring managers see a university degree as proof that a job-seeker can learn in a structured and disciplined manner.

It is “evidence of a candidate’s dedication, commitment and perseverance, considering that obtaining a degree requires significant investment”, she added.

Around 40 per cent of resident workers in Singapore have degrees, but the survey out on Wednesday shows that 82 per cent of hiring managers complain that getting the desired worker is a challenge, with 42 per cent citing a shortage of qualified applicants.

The web survey by Gallup and Amazon Web Services (AWS) polled 30,000 workers and about 9,000 employers in 19 countries last August, including 1,200 or so workers and about 350 bosses here.

Singapore has one of the highest digital literacy rates in the region, yet only about 10 per cent of workers claim to have advanced digital skills such as cloud architecture, software development, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Mr Emmanuel Pillai, AWS’ regional head of training and certification, said: “The need for advanced digital skills is still strong, and the skill gap is actually widening, not narrowing.”

About 30 per cent of workers here have intermediate competencies, such as mastery in drag-and-drop website design, troubleshooting applications and data analysis, and a further 34 per cent know basics such as e-mail, social media, word processing and other office productivity software.

The remaining 26 per cent of respondents said they have no digital abilities.

The resulting talent crunch is forcing a shifting trend, said Mr Sachet Sethi from recruiter Robert Walters Singapore: “Looking at the current climate, recruiters do share profiles with clients based on experience rather than degrees.

“The market is shifting to hiring talent more on potential rather than just education credentials.”

Apprenticeships, for instance, have also changed the game.