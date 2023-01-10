Olam targets agribusiness IPO in first half of 2023 with listings in Singapore, Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE - Olam Group has outlined plans to list Olam Agri, its agribusiness unit, as early as the first half of 2023, it said on Tuesday.

The move will result in a primary listing in Singapore, a concurrent one in Saudi Arabia, and a demerger of Olam Agri and Olam Group through a distribution in specie of shares in Olam Agri to shareholders.

If the transaction goes through, Olam Agri’s initial public offering (IPO) will be the first dual-listing for a company on both the Singapore and Saudi Arabia stock exchanges and the first-ever listing in Saudi Arabia for a non-Gulf Cooperation Council incorporated business, Olam Group said in a statement..

The latest development comes days after Bloomberg reported that the group had picked banks to lead the proposed Olam Agri listing, which could raise as much as US$1 billion, according to sources.

As recently as Dec 23, Olam Group completed the sale of a substantial 35 per cent minority stake in Olam Agri to The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Company (SALIC) for US$1.24 billion (S$1.65 billion).

Olam Group said on Tuesday that there was no change to its plans for Olam Food Ingredient’s (ofi) concurrent listings in Singapore and the London Stock Exchange. The IPO will take place after Olam Agri’s listing, subject to market conditions.

Shares of mainboard-listed Olam Group closed one cent or 0.7 per cent lower at $1.54 on Monday. THE BUSINESS TIMES