Olam shares fall 6.9% after news of delay in Olam Agri’s $1.35 billion IPO

SINGAPORE - Olam Group’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its agribusiness unit is no longer expected to be completed by the first half of 2023 or ahead of the summer holiday period, as originally planned.

On Tuesday, the agri-food giant said all necessary regulatory approvals required to launch Olam Agri’s IPO have yet to be obtained to date, given the “distinct nature” of the transaction.

The IPO could raise up to US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion), previous media reports have said.

Olam Group shares fell 10 cents. or 6.9 per cent, to $1.36 as at 1.42pm, after the announcement.

Assuming the listing goes through, the group noted that Olam Agri would be the first foreign company not incorporated in a Gulf Cooperation Council country to be listed in Saudi Arabia.

It would also represent the first dual listing on both the Singapore Exchange and The Saudi Exchange, as well as the first potential offering of Saudi Depositary Receipts.

Olam Group said it continues to seek the concurrent listing of Olam Agri on the exchanges of both Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

It highlighted a “growing importance of key global agribusiness trends relating to food security concerns and the growing interest from institutional investors in this theme”, alongside Olam Agri’s position as a “differentiated and market-leading global food, feed and fibre agribusiness”.

These factors underpin the group’s continued pursuit of its agribusiness unit’s IPO “at the next practical window, subject to receiving all the necessary approvals and based on prevailing market conditions”, it added. THE BUSINESS TIMES