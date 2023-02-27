Olam H2 profit falls 24.5% on higher net financing costs

SINGAPORE – For the second half-year ended Dec 31, 2022, agri-business Olam Group’s net profit fell 24.5 per cent to about $200 million from $264.9 million a year earlier.

The group said in a bourse filing on Monday that this was due to higher finance costs, which had doubled over the period.

Revenue for the second half of the year showed a 9.5 per cent improvement from the same period in 2021, growing to $26.5 billion from $24.2 billion.

Earnings per share for the period was 4.78 Singapore cents, down from 6.67 cents for the same period in 2021.

The company proposed a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, the same as declared in the year-ago period. It will pay out the dividends on May 10, after books closure on May 3. The proposed dividends are subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting, which will be held on Apr 25.

For the full year, net profit for the group fell 8.4 per cent to $629.1 million, while revenue was up 16.8 per cent to $54.9 billion.

Co-founder and chief executive of Olam Group Sunny Verghese expects growth momentum for both the company’s business arms – Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) and Olam Agri – to continue, “capitalising on industry trends, the reopening of economies and the easing of supply chain disruptions”.

The group is also preparing for a dual listing of Olam Agri in Singapore and Saudi Arabia, as well as the listing of OFI in Singapore and London.

Shares of Olam rose 2.6 per cent or four cents to $1.60 on Friday. THE BUSINESS TIMES