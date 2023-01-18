Olam Group’s planned dual listing in S’pore, Saudi Arabia signals deepening economic ties: Saudi minister

SINGAPORE – Temasek-backed commodity trader Olam Group’s plans to debut its agriculture business in Saudi Arabia as part of a dual listing that will include the Singapore Exchange (SGX) shows the deepening economic ties between the two countries, said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning.

Mr Faisal Alibrahim told The Straits Times from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos late on Tuesday: “This signals deeper economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Singapore. We believe the two economies are unique and complement each other in many ways.”