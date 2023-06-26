Asia markets calm after short-lived Russian mutiny, Singapore stock index up 0.7%

SINGAPORE - From oil to stocks and currencies, global markets were a picture of relative calm on Monday in the wake of a geopolitical shock that challenged Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia.

Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to US$74.55 a barrel and US crude poked above US$70, recouping a little of losses made last week, as investors figured an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about stability and crude supply.

“Geopolitical risk amid internal instability in Russia has increased,” said Rystad Energy analysts Jorge Leon. “As such, we are likely to see a marginal uptick in oil prices in the coming days, if the situation does not deteriorate.”

Asian share markets were mixed.

Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.23 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also dropped 0.23 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.65 per cent

But Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 0.73 per cent as at 9.49am local time and Japan’s Nikkei share index rose 0.25 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.44 per cent.

While events in Russia had the potential to spur investors into selling riskier assets, initial moves were modest and reflected the impact of a deal that was brokered to halt the Wagner mercenary group’s advance toward Moscow. The agreement includes dropping criminal mutiny charges against its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters.

“Even though the Prigozhin mutiny may not cause larger market movements directly, this could quickly change depending on how the political situation in Russia unfolds in coming months,” Erik Meyersson, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB AB, said in a note. “Markets will likely become more sensitive to internal political matters in Russia.”

Elsewhere markets were already on edge about a darkening growth outlook, as China’s post-pandemic recovery stalls and global interest rates remain high, and traders were unwilling to take any new positions on the basis of Russian events.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was steady at US$0.6679. The euro nursed last week’s modest drop at US$1.0906 and sterling held at US$1.2728.

“I don’t think the market can get its head around working out if there are implications,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“People may think that ultimately Putin’s grip on power is weakened here. Maybe the Ukrainians may be emboldened to be upping their counteroffensives,” he said, but without obvious progress traders in Asia would be focused on China.