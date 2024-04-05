Oil rises further as Middle East tensions push Brent above US$90

SINGAPORE - Oil headed for a weekly gain as tensions in the Middle East escalated further.

West Texas Intermediate rose towards US$87 after notching up advances in each of the previous five sessions, while global benchmark Brent closed above US$90 for the first time since October.

Israel increased preparations for potential retaliation after an April 1 strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, while US President Joe Biden toughened his stance on Tel Aviv in its war against Hamas.

Crude has surged in 2024 as the conflict in the Middle East and attacks on Russian energy infrastructure by Ukraine boosted risk premiums.

The decision by Opec+ to extend existing curbs to the end of June is further contributing to tightness in markets.

Israeli embassies across the world have been placed on high alert due to increasing threats of an Iranian attack on Israeli diplomats.

Iran, the third-largest producer in Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, has vowed revenge against Israel for the April 1 attack that killed high-ranking Iranian military personnel.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a sharp shift in tone, Washington issued its strongest public rebuke towards Israel on April 4 since the start of its war with Hamas, warning that US policy on Gaza will be determined by whether Israel takes steps to address the safety of Palestinian civilians and aid workers.

The US on April 4 also imposed new Iran-related counter-terrorism sanctions against Oceanlink Maritime DMCC and its vessels, citing its role in shipping commodities on behalf of the Iranian military.

The US is using financial sanctions to isolate Iran to disrupt its ability to fund its proxy groups and hamper the country’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

Oil prices were also supported after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will eventually join Nato as support for the country remains “rock solid” among member states.

Oil‘s recent gains have also followed Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries that cut fuel supply and news that Mexico’s state energy company Pemex requested its trading unit to cancel up to 436,000 barrels per day of crude exports in April as it prepares to process domestic oil at the new Dos Bocas refinery.

Altimo senior portfolio manager Frank Monkham said: “All of these geopolitical factors happened at once, driving bullish sentiment and ultimately some profit taking.”

A meeting of top ministers from Opec+, including Russia, kept oil supply policy unchanged on April 3 and pressed some countries to boost compliance with output cuts.

The group said some members would compensate for oversupply in the first quarter. It also said Russia would switch to output rather than export curbs. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS