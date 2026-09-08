Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mid-East conflict heighten supply worries

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Oil prices extended gains on Sept 8 as risks of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East grew after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, heightening worries over supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to US$97.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$92.63 a barrel, up US$1.15, or 1.26 per cent.

Brent rose to its highest level since July 24 in the previous session, as traders continued to build a risk premium into prices amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude shipments.

Iran warned on Sept 7 that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, was vulnerable. This follows tit-for-tat strikes over the weekend, with no sign of progress towards a diplomatic breakthrough.

On Sept 5, US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, according to US Central Command. The attacks followed strikes by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on US warships operating in the region.

“The recent escalation of the Middle East conflict has increased the likelihood of a prolonged stand-off, punctuated by calibrated military action by the US and Iran. This could see Persian Gulf supply remain constrained through the rest of 2026,” Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note.

“We don’t expect a full return to pre-war throughput until late Q1 or early Q2 2027.”

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecast by US$5, to US$85 for December 2026 and to US$80 for 2027.

It also raised its WTI price forecast to US$80 for December 2026 and to US$75 for 2027.

These reflect its new assumption that Middle East shipping disruptions will continue into 2027.

In financial services platform Marex’s September commodity outlook, analyst Ed Meir said that as long as the war continues – which it thinks it will, given “the multitude of issues that have yet to be addressed” – crude oil prices will likely remain elevated through the end of 2026. REUTERS