Oil prices soar over 7% after surprise Opec+ output cuts

SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped more than US$5 a barrel on Monday’s open, jolted by a surprise announcement by Opec+ to cut production further, delivering a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy.

Brent crude hit the highest in nearly a month at the open, trading at US$85.56 a barrel by 6.49am Singapore time, up US$5.67, or 7.1 per cent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude touched its highest since late January and was at US$81.08 a barrel, up US$5.41, or 7.2 per cent.

Costlier crude prices threaten to spur still-elevated inflation, complicating the task facing central banks including the Federal Reserve to tame price pressures. Ahead of the surprise move by Opec+, many investors had expected the Fed to refrain from hiking rates at its next meeting in May.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday. The group known as Opec+ had been expected to hold production steady after steep cuts last October.

The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by Opec+ to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7 per cent of global demand.

Saudi Arabia lead the way with 500,000 barrels of cuts to daily output. Russia also pledged to keep production at a reduced level.

The White House said the Opec+ decision was ill-advised, while adding the US would work with producers and consumers with a focus on gasoline prices for Americans.

As a result of the Opec+ move, Goldman Sachs lowered its end-2023 production forecast for Opec+ by 1.1 million bpd and raised their Brent price forecasts to US$95 and US$100 a barrel in 2023 and 2024, respectively, its analysts said in a note.

“Today’s surprise cut is consistent with the new Opec+ doctrine to act pre-emptively because they can without significant losses in market share,” the bank said. “While surprising, this cut reflects important economic and likely political considerations.”

Goldman estimated the output reduction could provide a 7 per cent boost to oil prices, contributing to higher Saudi and Opec+ oil revenues. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG