Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

SINGAPORE – Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on Opec+ supply cuts.

Brent crude slipped 48 US cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$81.18 a barrel by 8.45am, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$77.39 a barrel, down 48 US cents, also 0.6 per cent lower.

Both contracts fell more than 5 per cent last week, their first weekly drop in five, as US implied petrol demand fell from a year ago, fuelling worries of a recession at the world’s top oil consumer.

Weak US economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from the technology sector sparked growth concerns and risk aversion among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

The stabilising US dollar and climbing bond yields are also pressurising commodity markets, she added.

Central banks from the United States to Britain and Europe are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

China’s bumpy economic recovery post Covid-19 also clouded its oil demand outlook, although Chinese Customs data showed on Friday that the world’s top crude importer brought in record volumes in March. China’s imports from top suppliers Russia and Saudi Arabia topped two million barrels per day each.

Still, refining margins in Asia have weakened on record production from top refiners China and India, curbing the region’s appetite for Middle East supplies loading in June.

Nevertheless, analysts and traders remained bullish about China’s fuel demand recovery towards the second half of 2023 and as additional supply cuts planned by Opec+, or the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia, from May could tighten markets.

“China’s oil demand recovery is expected to more than offset the slowdown in OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) demand in the near term, while sanctions and supply constraints add upside risk to prices,” analysts at the National Australia Bank said, adding that Brent could rise to US$92 a barrel by the end of the second quarter.

In the US, energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in four weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes said. REUTERS