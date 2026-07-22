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Oil prices rise slightly after US announces new round of strikes on Iran

This comes after oil settled at a five-week high on July 21.

NEW YORK – Oil prices inched higher in early trading on July 22 as fears of further supply disruptions intensified after US forces said it began striking Iranian military targets for the 11th straight night and Kuwait reported attacks by Iranian drones.

Brent crude futures rose 0.55 per cent, or 50 US cents, to US$91.51 after markets opened on July 22, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.36 per cent, or 30 US cents, to US$84.64 in low-volume trading.

This comes after oil settled at a five-week high on July 21 after US forces struck targets in southern and western Iran, while Iran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The US military said it began its latest strikes on Iran late on July 21 in the US, or early on July 22 in Iran.

The US attacks came a short while after the Kuwaiti army said its air defences were intercepting Iranian drones on July 22.

The constant trading of strikes have raised fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis opened a new front in the Iran war by threatening to target vessels carrying Saudi oil in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announcing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The Bab el-Mandeb waterway at the southern entrance to the Red Sea has become an increasingly important route for Saudi crude exports as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply since a ceasefire between the US and Iran collapsed earlier in July.

Separately, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the country’s war in Iran has cost it US$37.5 billion (S$48.5 billion) so far, an increase of nearly US$8 billion since the last public estimate.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that US crude and distillate inventories rose last week, while petrol stockpiles fell, market sources said.

The inventory data comes ahead of official figures from the US Energy Information Administration on July 22. REUTERS