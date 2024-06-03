Oil prices fall after Opec+ signals plan to return barrels to market

SINGAPORE - Oil extended losses after major oil-producing countries set out a plan to return some barrels to the market this year.

Brent crude dropped below US$81 a barrel after a three-day decline, and West Texas Intermediate traded near US$77.

Production cuts will continue in full in the third quarter and then be gradually phased out over the following 12 months, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on June 2 after a weekend meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+.

The agreement reached in Riyadh exceeds market expectations in some ways, extending so-called “voluntary” cuts from key members including Saudi Arabia and Russia well into next year. However, it also begins rolling back those supply reductions in October, earlier than some Opec-watchers had assumed.

The deal aims to keep supporting oil prices while easing the production restraints against which some members - such as the United Arab Emirates - have chafed as they sought to have their output levels upgraded. Most market watchers had expected curbs to continue until the end of the year.

Crude prices have recently been in decline amid a fragile economic outlook in top consumer China and as crude supplies from outside Opec+. Brent futures settled at US$81.62 a barrel on May 31, a drop of 7.1 per cent for the month.

Weakness is being reflected in products markets, with the profits for making fuels such as diesel on the decline. Structural factors such as new refineries in the Middle East coming online have helped to depress prices.

Oil futures are still higher this year after geopolitical tensions from the Middle East to Ukraine raised concerns about supply. Israel has pushed back on a cease-fire plan laid out by US President Joe Biden, as the war in Gaza approaches its eighth month.

The accord prolongs roughly two million barrels a day of cuts, which have played a key role in supporting crude prices above US$80 a barrel this year but were set to expire at the end of June.

“We see the meeting as bearish,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group said in a note. The detailed plan to unwind the extra cuts “makes it harder to maintain low production if the market turns out softer than bullish Opec expectations.”

If oil prices were to fall further this year it could improve the economic outlook by offering some relief to central banks grappling with persistent inflation. Yet it would also threaten revenue for producers like Saudi Arabia, which needs prices close to US$100 a barrel to fund the ambitious spending plans of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the International Monetary Fund estimates.

In parallel to the Opec+ meeting on June 2, the Saudi government completed a US$12 billion (S$16 billion) sale of shares in state oil giant Aramco, raising funds to help pay for a massive economic transformation plan. BLOOMBERG