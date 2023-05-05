Oil has slumped 14% in 2023 as recession fears rattle market

SINGAPORE - Oil headed for a third straight weekly decline, the longest losing run this year, as slowdown concerns and turmoil in the US banking sector prompted investors to flee from risk.

West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward US$69 a barrel on Friday, but the US crude benchmark has still retreated by about 10 per cent this week after a four-day skid. Trading was marked by a brief-but-dramatic plunge early on Thursday, when prices collapsed to touch the lowest intraday level since 2021.

Oil has slumped 14 per cent this year even after a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut production from this month.

Crude has been battered by mounting concern the United States economy is on track to slide into a recession, potentially hurting energy consumption, just as investors track signs of continued instability among regional lenders. In addition, major exporter and Opec+ leader Saudi Arabia lowered prices to Asia.

The retreat has come despite signs of strength in the physical oil market, suggesting the sell-off may be excessive. In that vein, Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan said this week the market was actually “pretty tight.”

“While sentiment is negative at the moment, the market is in oversold territory and our balance sheet still shows that the market will be in deficit over the second half of the year, which should drive prices higher,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep.

In the Middle East, Iraq said it’s yet to strike a deal with Ankara that would allow for the resumption of almost half a million barrels a day of Iraqi oil exports via Turkey. The standoff between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government has halted shipments from the port of Ceyhan since late March.

“There are some attempts for oil prices to stabilise into today’s session following its heavy sell-off,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist for IG Asia, although he added that caution remains. “There has been some signs of dip-buying at the US$70 level for Brent crude, so that may be a crucial level.” BLOOMBERG