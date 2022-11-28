Oil drops as China unrest sends ripples through world markets

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Monday as unrest in China hurt appetite for risk and the outlook for demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global market.

West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.37 per cent to US$76 a barrel at 7.34am Singapore time, following three weeks of declines. Brent crude was down 0.26 per cent at US$83.41.

The US dollar rose, with investors seeking havens, as protests over harsh anti-virus curbs spread in cities across the world’s largest crude importer.

Aside from China, traders were also assessing a US move to grant supermajor Chevron Corp a licence to resume oil production in Venezuela after sanctions had halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. The sanctions relief comes after Norwegian mediators announced the restart of political talks between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition this weekend.

Oil’s fall is the latest twist in what’s been a tumultuous year, with volatility driven by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, aggressive central bank tightening to combat inflation, and China’s relentless attempts to eradicate Covid-19. In recent days, European Union diplomats have been locked in talks to try to agree a cap on Russian crude, with negotiations set to resume later on Monday. BLOOMBERG