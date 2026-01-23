Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The order was made with the consent of both parties, comprising OG, the claimant, and Hao Mart, the defendant.

SINGAPORE – The High Court had, under a consent order, granted landlord OG possession of shopping mall Taste Orchard by no later than Dec 31, 2025, with master tenant Hao Mart and its sub-tenants to vacate the premises by the deadline.

According to a consent order filed on Dec 8, 2025, seen by The Business Times, Hao Mart had consented to OG’s possession of the premises “without any admission of liability on its part” and “without affecting any of the facts or issues” that had been set out in OG’s statement of claim.

The premises, formerly known as OG Orchard Point, include all five levels of Taste Orchard and an external space. It is located at 160 Orchard Road.

Department store operator OG had earlier sued supermarket operator Hao Mart for allegedly breaching its lease agreement over Taste Orchard by failing to pay rent amounting to $9.2 million from January to November 2024, and subletting parts of the premises without approval.

OG said these actions served as grounds to prematurely terminate Hao Mart’s 7 ½-year lease , less than two years after Taste Orchard’s opening in February 2024.

Hao Mart has denied all of OG’s claims. It has also accused OG of breaching an oral agreement that it says both parties entered into thereafter.

The consent order also stated that “nothing” therein relates to the “other relief” that OG is claiming against Hao Mart.

It added that consent to this order granting OG possession of the premises is “without prejudice” to OG’s remaining claims, as well as Hao Mart’s defences to the remaining claims – if any – and its counterclaim.

OG’s remaining claims against Hao Mart include a sum of $6.6 million with interest; mesne profits or double rent from Oct 21, 2025, until the premises are returned; and other damages to be assessed.

BT understands that Hao Mart and its sub-tenants have already vacated Taste Orchard. When BT visited Taste Orchard on Jan 22, the mall’s entrances were sealed off and marked with “no entry” signs.

There were no signs of operations. From the outside, all first-floor tenants, as well as Japanese chain Sushiro on the second floor, appeared to have cleared out.

On Jan 23, BT also reported that Hao Mart, its owner, Dr Tan Kim Yong, and his wife, Ms Teo Siew Ling, have lodged a lawsuit against OG and the husband of OG shareholder Hazel Tay.