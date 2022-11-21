OCBC wants to grow in S’pore, Malaysia and HK; Sees longer-term opportunities in Indonesia

SINGAPORE - The local market continues to present opportunities for OCBC Bank, and Mr Sunny Quek, its newly appointed head of global consumer financial services, has set out his vision to grow the bank’s footprint here.

Mr Quek, in his new role since October, will lead OCBC’s consumer banking and wealth management businesses – which include OCBC Premier Banking and OCBC Premier Private Client – in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Greater China region.

He is seeking to replicate OCBC’s Singapore success in the Malaysia and Hong Kong markets, and sees longer-term opportunities in Indonesia.

“Going into 2023, 2024, what we should be doing right now is acquiring more primary bank customers, because that will help to position us for growth,” Mr Quek said.

Primary bank customers are customers who use an OCBC account as their main operating account to do all their banking transactions – such as salary crediting, credit card spend, saving or investment.

Mr Quek said studies show that customers tend to consolidate more of their money in their primary bank account, and that is why the 360 savings account is important to the bank.

In end-October, OCBC raised the interest rates for the 360 account to between 4.65 per cent and 7.65 per cent.

And, within the first week of November, the average number of 360 accounts opened daily was already five times higher than the daily average in October, said OCBC.

Mr Quek said that after getting more customers, it was imperative to think of the following question: “How do we deepen our relationship with them, how do we entrench our relationship?”.

This would require the bank to understand each customer and his needs really well, he added.

For example, a customer may also be a business owner, or he may be at a different life stage.

Mr Quek said: “We want to serve all segments of customers, in all life stages, in all affluent segments. We want to take care of everything.”

Having an integrated insurance business enables OCBC to fulfil this role more effectively.