OCBC wants to grow in S’pore, Malaysia and HK; Sees longer-term opportunities in Indonesia

SINGAPORE - The local market continues to present opportunities for OCBC Bank, and Mr Sunny Quek, its newly appointed head of global consumer financial services, has set out his vision to grow the bank’s footprint here.
Mr Quek, in his new role since October, will lead OCBC’s consumer banking and wealth management businesses – which include OCBC Premier Banking and OCBC Premier Private Client – in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Greater China region.
He is seeking to replicate OCBC’s Singapore success in the Malaysia and Hong Kong markets, and sees longer-term opportunities in Indonesia.
“Going into 2023, 2024, what we should be doing right now is acquiring more primary bank customers, because that will help to position us for growth,” Mr Quek said.
Primary bank customers are customers who use an OCBC account as their main operating account to do all their banking transactions – such as salary crediting, credit card spend, saving or investment.
Mr Quek said studies show that customers tend to consolidate more of their money in their primary bank account, and that is why the 360 savings account is important to the bank.
In end-October, OCBC raised the interest rates for the 360 account to between 4.65 per cent and 7.65 per cent.
And, within the first week of November, the average number of 360 accounts opened daily was already five times higher than the daily average in October, said OCBC.
Mr Quek said that after getting more customers, it was imperative to think of the following question: “How do we deepen our relationship with them, how do we entrench our relationship?”.
This would require the bank to understand each customer and his needs really well, he added.
For example, a customer may also be a business owner, or he may be at a different life stage.
Mr Quek said: “We want to serve all segments of customers, in all life stages, in all affluent segments. We want to take care of everything.”
Having an integrated insurance business enables OCBC to fulfil this role more effectively.
Subsidiary Great Eastern (GE) is one of the largest insurance groups in Singapore and Malaysia, and OCBC is able to work with GE to develop insurance products for the bank’s clientele.
“We have launched a term product which takes cares of death and critical illness. Customers just click ‘yes’, and it is approved with one click”, said Mr Quek, adding that both companies share anonymised data where personal details are masked out so “customers who are offered this product do not need to do a health check-up to qualify for an insurance policy”.
GE also cross-sells banking and mortgage products to its policyholders, thereby helping OCBC to grow its market share.
In the asset management space, OCBC works with subsidiary Lion Global Investors and private banking arm Bank of Singapore to develop investment products.
Bank of Singapore also has a wealth platform, Group Wealth Platform, on which OCBC’s premier and premier private clients can now access private banking investments.
Using Singapore as a base, Mr Quek has plans to grow the OCBC franchise in Malaysia and Hong Kong.
“We are looking at ways to strengthen our regional proposition. We are also looking at how to first help our customers open accounts seamlessly.”
For example, a customer may have business in Singapore and Hong Kong, and so he needs a bank account both in Singapore and in Hong Kong.
In the longer term, Mr Quek also sees opportunities in Indonesia, given its young population and growing middle class.
“270 million population. There is a lot of opportunity there. How do we capture the onshore money? Indonesia is a hugely untapped market. How can we take what we have in Singapore and replicate it over there?”
But it would not be a full-scale duplication of the Singapore model in other markets, Mr Quek said, adding that “the strategy is to acquire customers digitally as well”.
“Once we acquire them, we have a whole suite of wealth management products on the (OCBC Digital) app for customers,” he said.
These range from trading precious metals and equities to investing in unit trusts, as well as the ability to place time deposits on the app.
The bank’s omni-channel strategy remains a work in progress as OCBC seeks to redefine the meaning of having banking channels everywhere.
Mr Quek said all banks have omni-channels, whether it is physical bank branches, ATM networks, online or the phone.
But OCBC is aiming to remove the distinction between offline and online such that customers interact with only one channel, which is the bank.
Mr Quek added that customers should be able to switch seamlessly between interacting physically with the bank and interacting digitally.
“You can go to the branch and do your retirement planning with our banker. After you finish, if you want to make any changes, you can go online or to your mobile app – whatever you did with our banker at the branch will appear there.”
In this way, said Mr Quek, OCBC hopes to improve the overall customer experience.
Ultimately, banking is a commodity and other competitor banks can easily replicate what a bank provides, Mr Quek said, adding that OCBC must therefore find other ways to differentiate itself.
Mr Quek believes that this differentiation can be achieved by putting consumers first and giving them the products that they want.