OCBC ups stake in insurance arm Great Eastern to 88.4%

The move came despite Great Eastern being a drag on the bank’s performance in recent quarters. PHOTOS: YEN MENG JIIN, KUA CHEE SIONG

Tay Peck Gek

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

SINGAPORE - OCBC has upped its stake in insurance subsidiary Great Eastern Holdings to 88.4 per cent from 87.9 per cent, the bank announced in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The purchase, OCBC stated, was on “a willing buyer willing seller basis” of about 2.3 million shares at $16.99 each in cash or $39.9 million in total, without specifying the date of the transaction.

The move came despite Great Eastern being a drag on the bank’s performance in recent quarters. The Singapore-listed insurer posted a 22 per cent fall in total weighted new sales to $390.9 million for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, from $503.6 million in the same period the year before.

But the bank’s chairman Andrew Lee, at its annual general meeting in April, had affirmed Great Eastern’s benefit as a capability within the banking group. “It is not something that we trade, it is something that we build on. As we build on Great Eastern, the benefits will be reflected also in OCBC,” Mr Lee said.

OCBC shares were 0.5 per cent lower at $12.59 while Great Eastern shares rose 0.9 per cent to $17.20 at market close on Monday, before this announcement was made. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
OCBC makes decarbonisation pledge in six sectors, including oil and gas
OCBC Q1 profit jumps 39% to record $1.88 billion; CEO cautious on tighter financial conditions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top