OCBC to quadruple number of cross-border QR payments in 2024 as travel bounces back

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank aims to step up the number of cross-border QR payments it facilitates, as these transactions join the ranks of credit and debit cards as a popular payment mode among Singapore travellers.

South-east Asia’s second-largest bank by assets expects to facilitate 250,000 cross-border QR payments in 2024, quadrupling the number of such transactions in 2023.

The bank currently offers five cross-border QR payment products on its mobile OCBC Digital app. It has in the last 12 months integrated cross-border payment platforms Alipay+, UnionPay International, Thailand’s PromptPay, Malaysia’s DuitNow and Indonesia’s Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard into the app.

Customers with Singapore bank accounts can make QR payments when travelling abroad through these payment networks, which in total cover millions of merchants in more than 40 countries, said OCBC on March 26.

Travellers can view the live exchange rate on the app, and the amount deducted in Singapore dollars, before making payment.

In 2023, the number of cross-border QR payments on the OCBC Digital app increased by an average of 65 per cent month on month, while the value of these payments rose by an average of 80 per cent.

OCBC said that the use of QR code payments, which are accessible and cheap to set up, will continue to grow.

“Two macroeconomic trends will continue to spur usage: the rapid proliferation of QR code payments in the region, and the anticipated spike in travellers to China, where QR codes are a mainstay in the payment landscape,” it said.

The mutual 30-day visa-free arrangement between Singapore and China that took effect in February is expected to further increase travel between the two nations, added OCBC.

China accounted for 57 per cent, or the largest share, of cross-border QR payments made using the OCBC Digital app in 2023. There has also been a sevenfold increase in such payments since the bank tied up with Alipay+ in September.

Mr Sunny Quek, OCBC’s head of global consumer financial services, said that the payment landscape is evolving, and travel is becoming the new normal again.

“Our partnerships with Alipay+ and UnionPay International have significantly expanded coverage for our customers who travel, especially to China,” he said, adding that the bank will continue to look out for strategic partnerships.

Besides China, the other top destinations where OCBC customers made QR payments in 2023 were Thailand, which accounted for 20 per cent of such transactions, and Malaysia, which made up 18 per cent.

The volume of QR code payments in South-east Asia is expected to grow from 13 billion in 2023 to 90 billion in 2028, amid commitments by countries to create a regional QR cross-border payment network to bolster financial connectivity.