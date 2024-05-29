OCBC to invest $260 million to grow tech capabilities, office space in Greater China

HONG KONG – OCBC Bank is ramping up its investments in Greater China as it caters to businesses that are rapidly growing their footprint in South-east Asia.

Singapore’s second-largest bank will pump in HK$1.5 billion (S$260 million) to shore up its tech platforms and grow its office space over the next three years. It will also hire 300 software engineers in Greater China in the same time.

Group chief executive Helen Wong said at a media briefing in Hong Kong that the bank hopes to seize opportunities from companies such as big manufacturers, as well as e-commerce, e-sports and fintech firms that are increasingly looking to South-east Asia.

Her bank, which counts Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China as its key markets, saw a 45 per cent surge from 2022 to 2023 in the number of Greater China companies it serves in Asean.

China still presents vast opportunities despite the challenges it is facing, said Ms Wong. The world’s second-biggest economy is dealing with uneven economic recovery amid a deep property slump and slowing consumer spending.

China grew by a better-than-expected 5.3 per cent in the first quarter, and the country is setting its sights on 5 per cent growth for the whole of 2024.

Ms Wong told reporters at Regent Hong Kong on May 29: “That’s an impressive volume of money… If China grows faster, the whole of Asia benefits.”

A key part of growing the business further involves shoring up the bank’s tech capabilities in Greater China, or mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Earlier in May, the bank launched a digital solution that allows its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers in Hong Kong to set up an account in as quickly as one working day, without having to visit a branch – a process that usually takes up to two weeks.

It has also made progress in other areas, such as standardising half of its systems and extending its enterprise data platform and fraud management system to Hong Kong.

OCBC is investing HK$1 billion (S$173 million) to further modernise its technology platform in Hong Kong, with a target to standardise 90 per cent of its systems within three years, in areas such as trade finance, cards and regulatory reporting.

It will also use HK$500 million (S$86 million) to set up a new office in Kowloon, which will be its third in Hong Kong in addition to two on Hong Kong Island.

Wealth management is another area where OCBC is eyeing further growth, as more companies from Greater China set up shop in South-east Asia.

Ms Wong said: “Some bring along their family wealth and have already established themselves in Hong Kong, and are picking Singapore as a further development opportunity.”

The bank aims to grow its assets under management by 50 per cent by 2026.

Its plans are part of a broader goal, announced in 2023, to deliver $3 billion in incremental revenue by 2025, on top of its current growth trajectory. It said in May that it has made progress to the tune of $500 million.