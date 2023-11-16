OCBC to buy Indonesia’s Bank Commonwealth for $192 million

SINGAPORE – A subsidiary of OCBC will pay A$220 million (S$192.3 million) upfront to acquire Bank Commonwealth – the Indonesian unit of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

CBA on Thursday said it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its 99 per cent shareholding in Bank Commonwealth to Bank OCBC NISP, an OCBC subsidiary.

Completion of the deal, subject to regulatory requirements, is expected in the second or third quarter of 2024, CBA said.

The agreement ends years of speculation over OCBC’s acquisition strategy in Indonesia, one of its four key markets.

It also marks chief executive Helen Wong’s first takeover since she took the helm of Singapore’s second-largest bank by assets in 2021.

“This deal will strengthen OCBC’s presence in the South-east Asian region, and will allow it to capitalise on Indonesia’s growth prospects,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud.

OCBC counts Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Greater China as its core markets.

Bank OCBC NISP plans to acquire the remaining 1 per cent stake of Bank Commonwealth from other shareholders, the Indonesian lender said in stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The takeover target will be merged with Bank OCBC NISP, it added.

Bank Commonwealth focuses on retail customers and corporate banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises. It has more than 1.2 million customers.

As at June 30, Bank Commonwealth’s net assets stood at A$390 million, while total assets of A$1.8 billion.

The lender was established in 1997 as a CBA venture with Bank International Indonesia. CBA became a controlling shareholder in 2002.

The A$220 million consideration is based on Bank Commonwealth’s net assets as at June 30 and is subject to completion adjustments, CBA said.

The deal is also subject to several conditions, including regulatory approvals from Indonesia’s financial services authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. THE BUSINESS TIMES, BLOOMBERG