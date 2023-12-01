OCBC sues suspect in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case for $19.7 million

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank has sued a suspect involved in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case, marking the first known case of a lender here taking action to recover losses.

South-east Asia’s second-largest bank last month filed a claim against Su Baolin, a Cambodian passport holder, seeking about $19.7 million, mostly from a residential mortgage, according to legal documents seen by Bloomberg. The hearing date is fixed for Dec 1.

Su is among the 10 Chinese-born individuals arrested in Singapore in August for offenses including money laundering and forgery. He is facing two charges so far, both on forgery.

OCBC applied for a court order to seize a mortgaged bungalow under construction at Sentosa Cove. Su has also been ordered to repay $19.5 million in a housing loan, plus interest, and some $220,570 in credit card debt, according to the suit.

The lender declined to comment on the lawsuit. An affidavit showed two failed attempts to deliver the suit to Su as no one had answered the intercom at his mailing address.

The Business Times reported earlier this month that Su had submitted plans to build a two-storey detached house with a swimming pool at Sentosa Cove, before his arrest in August.

He had purchased the property in March 2021 for slightly over $39.33 million from tycoon Lim Chin Huat. Located on a 1,816.3 square-metre plot of land along Ocean Drive, the site offers unblocked sea views and faces Marina Bay Sands.

Su has been held in remand since the Aug 15 arrest. The Singapore police has seized and banned for disposal some $99 million of assets in properties, cash, bank accounts, and cryptocurrencies in the names of Su and his wife.

More than $2.8 billion of assets have been frozen or seized by the police since the island-wide raid in August, which includes more than 150 properties linked to the 10 individuals arrested. The ongoing scandal sent shockwaves across Singapore, a global financial hub dubbed Switzerland of the East given its attraction among the wealthy. BLOOMBERG