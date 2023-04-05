OCBC steps into metaverse, first Singapore bank to offer virtual banking experience

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank officially launched its metaverse platform on Wednesday to reach out to a larger and younger target group, becoming the first local bank to offer a virtual banking experience.

Occupying nine plots of virtual land, OCBCx65Chulia – named after the location of the bank’s headquarters – is open for free to the public, including non-OCBC customers, and will allow users to learn more about the bank’s latest products and services.

Housed in a red sphere inspired by OCBC’s logo is a virtual banking lobby and heritage museum, as well as the various games that the bank plans to roll out later this year.

The platform gives users quick access to the bank’s website where they can make use of services such as opening a bank account or applying for a credit card.

Users can also learn more about the bank’s various locations around the world.

Mr Peter Koh, head of group technology architecture, described the space as an additional touchpoint to help the bank reach out to a younger audience. He said the bank hopes that the metaverse can serve as a bridge between the virtual and physical world to help make banking more accessible.

“Many have doubted the purpose of the metaverse. Though a nascent and evolving space that we are still working to understand, the metaverse remains one of the newer ways to make a connection. We are ready to tap these (platforms), as they emerge, to reach a larger audience. ”

OCBCx65Chulia can be accessed through Decentraland, which is a browser-based platform. Users can sign on as guests at play.decentraland.org and access OCBCx65Chulia.

First conceived in November 2021, the platform has been a work in progress for the bank over the past two years, and has been through 43 iterations.

The next phase of the project, which will include games to help users learn more about the bank and personal finance, is estimated to be ready by the third quarter of this year.

The metaverse has been hailed as the future Internet, allowing users to interact with one another and the virtual world through avatars, and buy land or goods using digital currencies.

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a popular metaverse, which offers land parcels that can be bought with cryptocurrency and used to set up virtual environments.

OCBC Bank’s foray into the metaverse comes as other banks are also making their presence felt in the virtual world.