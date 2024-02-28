OCBC Q4 profit up 12% to $1.62 billion, to pay final dividend of 42 cents

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank’s earnings rose in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher operating profit and lower allowances for potential bad loans, even as it faced increased funding costs that affected its margins.

Net profit for the three months to December 2023 rose 12 per cent to $1.62 billion from $1.44 billion a year ago, it said on Feb 28. Its earnings fell short of the $1.72 billion forecast by an analyst in a Bloomberg poll.

The bank’s full-year earnings grew 27 per cent to $7.02 billion as its margins increased in its key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China amid higher interest rates. This marked the first time its profits crossed the $7 billion mark.

The board recommended a final dividend of 42 cents per share, up from 40 cents a year ago. The 42 cents brings total dividend for the whole of 2023 to 82 cents – an increase from 68 cents a year ago. It represents a payout ratio of 53 per cent of the group’s net profit for 2023.

Group chief executive Helen Wong said the bank foresees challenges in the global macroeconomic environment, including changes in monetary policies and persistent inflation, as well as major elections and rising geopolitical tensions.

“Nonetheless, we believe that Asia holds immense growth potential. We remain steadfast in executing our Asean-Greater China growth strategy... Our strong capital, liquidity and funding positions enable us to seize opportunities as they arise, while providing adequate buffers to navigate uncertainties,” she added.

OCBC’s fourth-quarter net interest income grew 3 per cent year on year to $2.46 billion, led by a 4 per cent increase in average assets.

Its net interest margin – a key gauge of profitability – moderated by 2 basis points to 2.29 per cent as higher funding costs more than offset a rise in asset yields.

Non-interest income grew 25 per cent to $811 million. It was buoyed by higher net fee income, which rose 16 per cent to $460 million due to a growth in fees from wealth management, credit card and loan-related activities.

Net trading income improved 22 per cent to $222 million, driven by higher customer flow treasury income, while insurance income fell to $88 million, from $100 million a year ago.

There was also a net gain of $6 million from the sale of investment securities, compared with a net loss of $67 million in the previous year that resulted from repositioning of the bank’s bond portfolio.

Operating expenses rose 19 per cent to $1.31 billion, partly due to higher staff costs.

Total allowances stood at $187 million, down 41 per cent from $314 million a year ago, due to a decline in general and specific provisions.

Compared with the third quarter, OCBC’s earnings fell 10 per cent due to a decline in insurance income and lower profit from associates.