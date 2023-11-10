OCBC Q3 profit up 21% to $1.81 billion amid record net interest income

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank on Friday posted third-quarter earnings that were boosted by record net interest income on the back of high rates, and growth in wealth management and credit card fees.

The net profit of Singapore’s second-largest bank rose 21 per cent year on year to $1.81 billion, in line with estimates by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

For the first nine months, OCBC’s net profit grew 32 per cent to a new high of $5.4 billion, marking the first time it had crossed $5 billion for the period.

OCBC’s results wrap up Singapore banks’ earnings season, with largest lender DBS on Monday posting a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit to $2.59 billion, and UOB on Oct 26 reporting a 5 per cent increase in core earnings to $1.48 billion.

Although rising interest rates have lifted margins, they also mean that lenders will have to grapple with reduced demand for loans, adding on to other challenges in the global environment.

OCBC group chief executive Helen Wong said that looking ahead, macroeconomic conditions are expected to be clouded by growing uncertainties from inflationary risks, tightening monetary policies and heightened geopolitical risks.

“Nonetheless, with our robust funding, liquidity and capital positions, we are confident of the group’s ability to deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders,” she said.

OCBC’s third-quarter net interest income rose 17 per cent to a new high of $2.46 billion. It was driven by 6 per cent asset growth and a 21-basis point increase in net interest margin – a key gauge of a bank’s profitability – to 2.27 per cent.

Loans grew 1 per cent in constant currency terms to $298 billion.

Non-interest income rose 4 per cent to $973 million as higher fee income and improved investment performance offset lower insurance income.

Net fee income rose 2 per cent to $461 million – the highest level recorded in the past four quarters – largely due to higher credit card fees and a growth in wealth management fees from increased customer activities.

Net trading income, mainly comprising customer flow treasury income, was stable year on year at $216 million.

Profit from the bank’s insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings stood at $220 million, down 12 per cent from a year ago, largely due to an increase in medical claims which was partly compensated by improved investment performance.