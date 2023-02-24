OCBC posts 34% jump in Q4 profit to $1.31 billion; to pay final dividend of 40 cents

SINGAPORE - OCBC reported a 34 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by higher interest rates, but income from wealth management fees and its insurance business fell sharply.

Net profit at Singapore’s second-largest bank by assets rose to $1.31 billion for the three months to December from a year earlier. Earnings fell 19 per cent from the third quarter.

The bank’s earnings for the quarter missed the $1.6 billion average estimate based on four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

For the full year, net profit rose 18 per cent to a new high of $5.75 billion from $4.9 billion, as rising interest rates boosted net interest income and allowances came in lower.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 40 cents per ordinary share. This brings total dividend for 2022 to 68 cents, up 15 cents or 28 per cent from the previous year.

OCBC said the increase in dividends is supported by resilient earnings growth and its strong capital position. The bank targets to pay out 50 per cent of earnings as dividends going forward.

The bank’s net interest income for Q4 surged 60 per cent to $2.4 billion, driven by a 79 basis point (bps) rise in net interest margin (NIM), a key gauge of profitability.

Non-interest income dropped 42 per cent to $615 million, mainly due to lower wealth management fees as a result of subdued customer investment activities and valuation losses reported by OCBC’s insurance arm Great Eastern.

Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement that the earlier-than-expected reopening of China could be further spur regional economic growth.

Interest rates are expected to remain high as inflationary pressures linger, she added. OCBC forecast NIM of 2.1 per cent for this year versus 1.91 per cent in 2022, and mid single-digit growth in loans.

Group wealth management assets under management (AUM) was higher at $258 billion compared to $257 billion a year ago, driven by continued growth in net new money inflows into the business.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio at the end of December was 1.2 per cent, down 0.3 percentage point from the previous year. Total allowances of $314 million were 1 per cent below the previous year.

Asset quality remained healthy, with total non-performing assets of $3.49 billion as at Dec 31. That is 20 per cent lower than a year ago and down 5 per cent from the previous quarter as at Dec 31, as clients in Malaysia and Indonesia exited relief programmes and repaid loans.

New non-performing assets formation also more than halved from a year ago, driven by overall improvement in the credit environment and asset quality.

OCBC’s results follow peers UOB and DBS, both which also reported record earnings for last year. UOB’s 2022 net profit grew 12 per cent $4.57 billion, while DBS’ rose 20 per cent to $8.19 billion.