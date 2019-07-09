OCBC, Ngee Ann Polytechnic launch data analytics course

SINGAPORE - A new data analytics course is being launched by OCBC Bank and Ngee Ann Polytechnic to train more data scientists and analysts in Singapore.

It consists of 12 modules and will take about two to three years to complete, following which trainees will receive a certificate from the polytechnic.

The modules will be part of the SkillsFuture Series, which is a curated list of courses to help Singaporeans learn skills for emerging and priority areas. Registration will open in the fourth quarter of this year through the MySkillsFuture portal.

OCBC said on Tuesday (July 9) that the course structure and content has been created in consultation with industry practitioners, including the bank's head of group customer analytics and decisioning, Mr Donald Macdonald.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic principal Clarence Ti said data remains one of the key drivers transforming the finance industry.

"The Data Certification Pathway we have co-created marries academic rigour with an assessment framework driven by industry practitioners so that it produces data scientists and analysts with industry-relevant skills and know-how," he said.

The course will be conducted by lecturers from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of InfoComm Technology and other data practitioners.

There will be online and classroom lessons, project work and assignments.

Related Story Google opens up data analytics programme to local undergrads for first time in tie-up with SMU

Related Story Data analytics company GeoSpock opens Asian HQ in Singapore

Students will be assessed by a global panel of industry practitioners. If they do not want to take the full course, they can choose which modules they want to study.

OCBC announced the course in conjunction with its annual learning festival for staff.

It aims to train 200 more data scientists and analysts over the next three years through this Data Certification Pathway, doubling the number of such staff it has now.