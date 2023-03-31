OCBC CEO Helen Wong’s 2022 pay reaches $11.2 million, behind other local bank chiefs

SINGAPORE - OCBC group chief executive officer Helen Wong was paid $11.2 million in 2022, behind the renumeration of other local bank CEOs.

This comes after OCBC reported a net profit of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 2022, up 34 per cent from the previous year.

Though the group’s net interest income hit a new quarterly high of $2.4 billion, its earnings still missed the $1.6 billion average estimate based on four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Ms Wong’s annual remuneration was made up of a base salary of $1.4 million, a bonus of $5.4 million, deferred shares amounting to $3.6 million, as well as payment in the form of other benefits worth $782,244.

Some benefits that Ms Wong enjoys, which are paid by the bank, include club and car benefits.

In comparison, DBS’ chief executive Piyush Gupta’ was paid $15.4 million in 2022, while UOB’s CEO Wee Ee Cheong took home $14.2 million.

Ms Wong’s salary for 2021 was $7.6 million, after she was appointed the group CEO on April 15 of that year.

Besides her role as CEO, Ms Wong also sits as a member on the bank’s risk management committee, as well as board sustainability committee.

OCBC shares were trading up six cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $12.45 as at 9.02 am. THE BUSINESS TIMES