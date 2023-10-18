OCBC appoints CEO of Wing Hang China as new head of Greater China

SINGAPORE – OCBC on Wednesday said it has appointed Mr Wang Ke as its new head of Greater China.

Mr Wang is currently the chief executive of OCBC Wing Hang China.

He will succeed Mr Tan Wing Ming, who will return to Singapore to be an adviser to the group CEO.

With the appointment, Mr Ang Eng Siong will step up as the acting CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China.

Mr Ang, who is currently deputy president and head of corporate banking at OCBC Wing Hang China, will be formally appointed to the role once regulatory approval is obtained, the lender said.

OCBC said it expects the leadership changes will continue enhancing its Greater China coverage, as its Asean-Greater China strategic thrust gathers momentum.

Mr Wang joined OCBC in 2012 as its head of information technology in China.

He expanded his responsibilities to include operations in 2014, was appointed the head of Pearl River Delta region in 2017 and became the CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China in 2019.

Mr Ang, who has been with OCBC since 2009, spent six years in Singapore in various roles across risk management, finance and business development, before he moved to China in 2015.

He was appointed China’s chief risk officer in 2018 and head of corporate banking in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan has spent 18 years at OCBC, where he took on roles including the country head of the OCBC China branch and the regional general manager of North-east Asia, before he was tasked to set up and lead the Greater China division in 2021.

OCBC group CEO Helen Wong noted that the appointments affirm the bank’s commitment to nurturing home-grown talent and providing avenues for career progression and mobility.

“I am confident that, in their expanded roles, they will further advance OCBC’s strategic priorities in Greater China,” she said.

The appointments will take effect from Nov 1.

OCBC shares were trading down seven cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $13 as at 10.50am on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES