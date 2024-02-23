Nvidia’s surge puts CEO Jensen Huang on cusp of cracking world’s 20 richest

NEW YORK - Nvidia co-founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang said artificial intelligence (AI) has hit a “tipping point,” sending the stock to new dizzying heights.

The renewed rally has Mr Huang on the verge of his own breakthrough: becoming one of the 20 richest people in the world.

Mr Huang’s wealth jumped US$9.6 billion (S$12.9 billion) to US$69.2 billion on Feb 22, a gain that leapfrogged him ahead of Charles Koch of Koch Industries and Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan to 21st place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It’s a remarkable rise for the co-founder of the semiconductor company, who was ranked 128th with a net worth of US$13.5 billion as recently as early last year.

Nvidia surged 16 per cent on Feb 22 to a record high, adding about US$277 billion in market value. That was the biggest single-session increase in market history, beating Meta Platforms’ US$197 billion gain earlier this month. The company was able to exceed sky-high investor expectations with a revenue forecast that was more than US$2 billion ahead of analyst expectations.

Nvidia’s rally boosted the fortunes of the 30 billionaires on Bloomberg’s wealth list who attribute at least some of their wealth to AI by a combined US$42.8 billion. Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro Computer, was the biggest winner on a percentage basis with a 33 per cent jump.

Mr Huang is now just behind Julia Flesher Koch and Alice, Rob and Jim Walton of the Walmart founder family on the wealth index. BLOOMBERG