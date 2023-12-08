Nvidia in talks with Malaysia’s YTL on data centre deal: Sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Nvidia is in advanced talks with Malaysian power-to-property conglomerate YTL on a data centre deal, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The potential tie-up would include collaborating on cloud infrastructure, and is likely to be anchored at YTL’s data centre complex in Johor Bahru, one of the people said.

The partnership would target businesses in South-east Asia to provide them access to Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips via cloud computing, a second person briefed on the matter said.

It was not immediately clear how much the deal would be worth.

The sources declined to be identified as discussions are not public.

Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, declined to comment. YTL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YTL’s telecoms division already has a cloud gaming partnership with Nvidia agreed earlier this year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is visiting Malaysia on Dec 8 after meeting with senior officials in Singapore earlier this week. He said the US chip designer would “potentially announce some large investments” in Singapore. REUTERS

