Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Leather-jacketed boss of trillion-dollar chip firm

BENGALURU/SAN FRANCISCO - When the Covid-19 pandemic forced Nvidia Corp to hold a major product launch virtually, its chief executive Jensen Huang beamed video to promote the event from his kitchen, where he pulled the company’s latest chip out of his oven.

“I’ve got something I’ve gotta show you,” Mr Huang said while reaching for a pot holder.

“This has been cooking for a while,” he said before grunting to lift a circuit board the size of a baking sheet from the oven to show “the world’s largest graphics card”.

That is the type of showmanship that has turned the Taiwanese-American immigrant, who typically wears a black leather motorcycle jacket for product launches, into one of the best known names in the computing business.

On Tuesday, he joined an elite list of tech executives to head a company worth US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion).

Mr Huang, 60, is only the second United States CEO after Amazon.com’s Mr Jeff Bezos, who helmed the retailer until 2021, to hit such a milestone for a company they co-founded.

There are few CEOs this side of late Apple chief Steve Jobs, who are so synonymous with their companies. Mr Huang even has a tattoo inspired by Nvidia’s logo on one arm.

Nvidia chips have been at the heart of major tech tends from video games to self-driving cars, to cloud computing, and now AI – artificial intelligence.

The company’s shares have been on a tear, rising on stellar sales projections from a boom in AI.

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Nov 30, 2022, Nvidia’s value has ballooned from roughly US$420 billion to its current level.

Mr Huang’s success stems in part from a desire to solve thorny computer science problems with a mix of software and hardware – a vision that has taken him three decades to perfect.

Born in Taiwan, Mr Huang moved to the US as a child, earning engineering degrees at Oregon State University and Stanford University.

He is hugely popular in semiconductor powerhouse Taiwan and received a rock star welcome during a visit to Taipei this week for a trade fair, giving a keynote address on Monday attended by thousands of people, some of whom surrounded him for selfies after his two-hour speech.

In 1993, when he was 30, he founded Nvidia along with Mr Curtis Priem and Mr Chris Malachowsky, securing backing from Silicon Valley’s Sequoia Capital and others.

Its first big hits were specialized chips to power high-intensity motion graphics for computer games called graphics processing units. Even then, Mr Huang did not think of Nvidia as just a chip company.

“Computer graphics is one of the most complex parts of computer science,” he told an audience in Silicon Valley in 2021 while receiving a lifetime achievement award. “You have to understand everything.”

By the mid-2000s, Mr Huang and his team realized Nvidia’s chips could be used on more general computing problems and released a software platform called CUDA to allow software developers of all stripes to program Nvidia chips.

An early bet