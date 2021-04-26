NTUC, STB launch initiative for workforce, business transformation in tourism industry

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The NTUC hospitality and consumer business cluster and five trade associations and chambers (TACs) have jointly launched the Tourism Sector Capability Development Roadmap to deepen cross-sector partnerships, the NTUC said in a press statement on Monday.

The TACs are supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and NTUC's Training and Transformation.

The initiative was catalysed by the Tourism Alliance for Action (AfA) on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences convened by the Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST).

According to the statement, business leaders from over 20 organisations, union leaders and key TAC and STB representatives convened over a series of workshops to identify challenges, skills and enablers to prepare the tourism industry for the post-pandemic world.

The Tourism Sector Capability Development Roadmap outlines key areas that the TACs and unions will work on to transform the tourism sector and workforce. These include "upskilling workers for hybrid events" and "new experiential offerings through digital content curation and presentation for visitors".

In addition, the TACs and unions will explore leveraging technology and automation to provide a "seamless end-to-end visitor experience", such as industry collaborations for a common information-sharing platform, programmes to help businesses use contactless systems, as well as the adoption of commercial insurance for last-minute cancellations, NTUC said.

NTUC also said the TACs and unions will look to form working-level communities to share best practices for safe, standardised and positive travel experiences for visitors, and to build on existing frameworks for safe travels.

Co-chair of EST AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences, and president of the Singapore Hotel Association Kwee Wei-Lin said: "The associations' joint ownership of this roadmap reflects the cross-sector collaborations needed to address the challenges that have arisen from the pandemic."